Credit Suisse Is Said to Tap 20 Banks for Capital Increase

  • Goldman, Citi, JPMorgan, Santander, BNP joining consortium
  • Rights issue to raise $4 billion for new restructuring plan
The Credit Suisse Group headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Photographer: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

Credit Suisse Group AG, the struggling Swiss bank, has invited at least 20 banks to join the syndicate for its $4 billion (4 billion francs) rights issue that should help the lender finance another multi-year restructuring program, according to people familiar with the plan. 

The bank’s new Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi held a due diligence call for the capital increase -- dubbed as project Ghana -- with a group of FIG and ECM bankers on Friday evening after Credit Suisse’s announcement of a new turnaround plan the day before, the people said. On top of the lead banks -- Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, Deutsche Bank AG and Societe Generale SA -- Credit Suisse invited another long list of lenders to help with the underwriting of newly issued shares. 