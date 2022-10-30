Credit Suisse Is Said to Tap 20 Banks for Capital Increase

Credit Suisse Group AG, the struggling Swiss bank, has invited at least 20 banks to join the syndicate for its $4 billion (4 billion francs) rights issue that should help the lender finance another multi-year restructuring program, according to people familiar with the plan.

The bank’s new Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi held a due diligence call for the capital increase -- dubbed as project Ghana -- with a group of FIG and ECM bankers on Friday evening after Credit Suisse’s announcement of a new turnaround plan the day before, the people said. On top of the lead banks -- Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, Deutsche Bank AG and Societe Generale SA -- Credit Suisse invited another long list of lenders to help with the underwriting of newly issued shares.