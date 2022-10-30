 Skip to content
Australia Set for Another Close Call on Interest-Rate Decision

  • Evans predicts half-point hike vs consensus for quarter-point
  • RBA to judge CPI spike against stall in hiring, housing slide
Gold scales displayed in the foyer of the Reserve Bank of Australia building&nbsp;in Sydney, Australia.

Australia’s central bank faces a tough task in deciding whether to persist with smaller interest-rate increases or U-turning back to outsized hikes to try to gain control of hotter-than-expected inflation.

Financial markets and most economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Reserve Bank will deliver a second straight quarter percentage-point rise at Tuesday’s meeting. That would take the cash rate to 2.85%, the highest level since April 2013. But there are still some high-profile dissenters and doubters.