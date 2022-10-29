Your Saturday UK Briefing: Sunak’s First Week

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.

Hello, again. It’s been almost a week and markets seem pleased that the UK still has the same prime minister.



If Rishi Sunak were just being judged by whether he could calm the financial waters after seven weeks of Truss-turmoil, he’s off to a good start. Gilt yields are falling and the pound gained almost 3% in the week and is trading above where it was when Liz Truss was asked to form her ill-fated government on Sept. 6. Executives in the City of London are toasting Sunak’s arrival.



For the former investment banker, reassuring markets may prove the easy part. Now he needs to come up with an estimated £50 billion of tax increases and spending cuts to plug a gaping hole in the nation’s finances. His need to focus on “depressing domestic challenges” prompted him to opt out of attending the upcoming COP27 climate change summit in Egypt.



Those challenges include a surge in mortgages costs, triggered partially by investor flight over Truss’s proposed unfunded tax cuts and the BOE’s effort to stamp out inflation with higher interest rates. With the BOE set for another jumbo rate hike next week, banks are bracing for more fallout, as almost one in four mortgage holders are already struggling to make their payments. High street lenders including Barclays and Lloyds have set aside almost £1.3 billion to cover an anticipated jump in bad loans.