Why Do We Give Out These Confounding Book Awards Each Year?

What good are book prizes? No disrespect to Shehan Karunatilaka, who has just picked up £50,000 ($58,000) for winning the Booker Prize with his novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, but awards take the painstakingly crafted stories of disparate authors and put them through a demolition derby of readings and judging rounds. Winners often emerge after an unedifying process of horse trading.
There’s no suggestion that this occurred in Karunatilaka’s case, but poet Philip Larkin threatened to jump out of a window in 1977 unless his fellow judges awarded the Booker to Paul Scott’s Staying On. (They did.) Prizes require those essentially diffident and solitary types—writers—to parade themselves like show ponies. Critics say that awards encourage a particular type of book, modish or politically correct, that may have limited appeal. Real Life by the American author Brandon Taylor has many sterling qualities, but it would take a bold , broad-minded reader to pick it up on the recommendation of the judges responsible for the 2020 Booker shortlist: “[A] deeply painful, nuanced account of microaggressions, abuse, racism, homophobia, trauma, grief and alienation.”