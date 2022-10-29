Storm Nalgae Intensifies as It Makes Landfall in Philippines

Nalgae intensified into a severe tropical storm as it made landfall in the Philippines Saturday after triggering torrential rains that led to the deaths of at least 72 people in the southern part of the country, according to authorities.
The weather disturbance, locally called Paeng, earlier this week triggered intense rains that caused flash floods and multiple landslides, mostly in the five provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in the south, the government’s disaster management office said. Most of the casualties were people swept away by rampaging flood waters or buried in mudslides, the agency said.