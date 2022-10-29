Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine "Bloomberg Businessweek".
Gina Champion-Cain was a pillar of the San Diego business community. She also happened to be running one of the largest Ponzi schemes of all time.
Your Saturday UK Briefing: Sunak’s First Week
UK Approves Pact for Octopus to Acquire Bulb Customers
Charting the Global Economy: ECB Boosts Rates; Fed, BOE on Deck
PBOC to Maintain Normal Monetary Policy, Keep Yuan Stable
UK’s Growth Plan Is Dead as Sunak Pivots Toward Spending Cuts
Big-Tech Stocks Lose $400 Billion — And They’re Still Expensive
Battered Tech Stocks Are Hammering Your 401(k) Retirement Fund
Seeds of a Stock-Market Recovery Sown in Tech’s Catastrophe Week
Musk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New Limits
Musk’s Free Speech Plans For Twitter Clash With EU Content Rules
Hong Kong Customs Seize Record Meth Haul Worth $140 Million
Man Charged Over Deaths of 39 Vietnamese People Found in Lorry in Essex
As Singapore Rents Soar, Expats in Hong Kong Bag Bargains
Musk’s Role as ‘Chief Twit’ Knocks $10 Billion From Fortune
Why Do We Give Out These Confounding Book Awards Each Year?
Realmuto, Phils Rally Past Astros in 10 to Open World Series
California’s Economy Is Alive and Well, Thank You
Putin Is Definitely Maybe Bluffing on Nukes
As Europe Wavers, Sunak Must Toughen Up Support for Ukraine
One Way to Boost Profits and Reduce Inequality? Turn Workers Into Owners
When Netflix and HBO Turned on Each Other, They Forged a New Era of Television
Flights to Asia Are Finally Back, But Russia Airspace Bans Cause Onerous Detours
LGBT Fans to Boycott World Cup in Qatar Over Country's Stance on the Community
Harvard, UNC Race-Based Admissions Cases Put Supreme Court Justices on Collision Course
How Augmented Reality Can Cut Down on Returns
Kim Stanley Robinson Makes the Case for Counting Your Carbon
Taiwan Celebrates Region’s Biggest Pride March as Border Reopens
Why Halloween Can Be Dangerous in America
The Productive Power of Urban ‘Activity Centers’
This Week in Crypto: One Story to Rule Them All; ‘Wen Uptober?’
How Are Venture Capitalists Feeling About Crypto Lately?
Crypto’s New Class of Kingpins Emerge After The Merge
Houston (AP) -- A timely swing by J.T. Realmuto propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to an unlikely win in the World Series opener.
A terrific stab by right fielder Nick Castellanos gave him that shot.