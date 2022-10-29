 Skip to content
Politics

Pelosi Attack Shocks Country on Edge About Democracy Threats

The home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi on Oct.&nbsp;28.

Photographer: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (CHRIS MEGERIAN, JONATHAN J. COOPER and STEVE PEOPLES)
Washington (AP) -- An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day.

Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail of broken glass, an intruder broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday and repeatedly struck Paul Pelosi, 82. He had surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said.