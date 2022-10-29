Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Has Links to Far-Right Blog and Social Ties to 9/11 Denier

David DePape, who police say attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in San Francisco early Friday morning, has been linked to personal blogs that railed against the government and technology giants, and espoused far-right conspiracy theories.
DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the couple’s home and striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. DePape was taken into custody Friday and is being booked on charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the motive was “still being determined.”