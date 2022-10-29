Good News: Bad S&P 500 Earnings Are Playing Into the Fed’s Hand

Was it good or bad this week when Alphabet Inc. told investors that advertising demand that helped swell its top line 50% in two years is starting to soften? Depends on what you mean by bad, and rarely has an argument over definitions meant more for markets and the economy.
Obviously it was bad for the Google parent’s shareholders, who saw $70 billion erased in a stroke. Tech bulls at large took a bath, with the Nasdaq 100 slumping 2.3% Wednesday. And the news didn’t help anyone hoping the economy will avoid a recession, given the famously forward-looking aspect of the ad market.