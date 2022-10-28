Pemex Reports Surprise Loss as Oil Giant's Fuel Costs Rise

Petroleos Mexicanos posted a surprise quarterly loss, in stark contrast to the huge profits reported this week from its biggest international peers, due to a depreciating peso and the higher cost of importing fuel.
Pemex said Friday it had third-quarter net loss of 52 billion pesos ($2.62 billion), compared with record earnings of 131.5 billion pesos in the second quarter. Its crude oil and condensate production reached 1.764 million barrels a day, a slight increase compared with the second quarter.