 Skip to content
Markets

Pemex Reports Surprise Loss as Oil Giant's Fuel Costs Rise

  • Mexico’s state-owned oil producer hit by high fuel costs
  • Depreciating peso against the dollar also dented results
By

Updated on

Petroleos Mexicanos posted a surprise quarterly loss, in stark contrast to the huge profits reported this week from its biggest international peers, due to a depreciating peso and the higher cost of importing fuel.

Pemex said Friday it had third-quarter net loss of 52 billion pesos ($2.62 billion), compared with record earnings of 131.5 billion pesos in the second quarter. Its crude oil and condensate production reached 1.764 million barrels a day, a slight increase compared with the second quarter. 