Biden Trade Chief Says Next Phase of China Relationship Unclear

The Biden administration is waiting to see how leadership changes in China will affect the economic relationship between the countries, and will continue to defend American interests until Beijing undertakes reforms, the US trade chief said.
“I think it’s really ‘wait and see’ and ‘to be determined,’” Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Washington office Friday. “That is the question that everyone is asking right now, not just with respect to trade, but the entire relationship.”