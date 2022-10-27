Historic Palm Beach Hotel Will Be Transformed by Luxury Oetker Collection

South Florida’s buzz continues unabated. Upscale brands such as Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Four Seasons Hotel and Residences are proliferating to cater to the affluent crowds flocking to its shores in unprecedented numbers since the start of the pandemic. And in Palm Beach, the destination perhaps most sought out over the past two years by well-heeled out-of-towners in search of a new tropical base, a new ultraluxury hotel is about to shape up to meet the moment.

The Chesterfield was an iconic, if dated, boutique hotel beloved by Palm Beach residents and celebrities alike. Stars and socialites, from Joan Collins to Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore, loved hanging out at its Leopard Lounge, while socialites rested by its famous garden-side pool and enjoyed high tea afternoons. Formerly run by the Tollman family as part of their Red Carnation Hotel Collection, it was sold at $42 million this year to the Reuben Brothers, a British private equity and real estate firm run by billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben. The pale-pink building with a Mediterranean revival architecture style will undergo a no-expenses-spared, yearlong interior transformation.