Tesla’s Model Y Tops Europe’s New Car Sales for the First Time

Tesla Inc.’s Model Y was Europe’s best-selling car in September, zipping past some of the regions most popular combustion-engines models as battery-powered vehicles continue to gain traction.
With deliveries more than tripling compared to a year ago to just over 29,000 cars, the Model Y led by a significant margin to Peugeot’s 208 city car with about 19,600 units, Jato said Thursday. The crossover, produced at Tesla’s plant in Germany starting this year, offset a plunge in sales of the Model 3 following a lack of imports from the carmaker’s plant in China.