Saudi Wealth Fund Said to Ready Billions in Domestic Stock Sales

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is pushing ahead with plans to reduce its stakes in some of the kingdom’s biggest companies and raise billions of dollars for new investments, people familiar with the matter said.
The Public Investment Fund has recently been holding informal talks with investment banks about paring its holdings in several state-backed firms that trade on the local stock exchange, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The PIF is also considering plans to potentially list more state-owned assets, one of the people said.