 Skip to content
Pursuits

Q&A: Todd Field And Cate Blanchett Go Deeper Into ‘Tár’

Todd Field, left, and Cate Blanchett pose for a portrait on Oct. 2, 2022, in New York to promote the film Tár,” in which Blanchett plays a trailblazing conductor whose status is threatened amid a misconduct scandal of her own making. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)
Todd Field, left, and Cate Blanchett pose for a portrait on Oct. 2, 2022, in New York to promote the film Tár,” in which Blanchett plays a trailblazing conductor whose status is threatened amid a misconduct scandal of her own making. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (LINDSEY BAHR)

(AP) -- When Cate Blanchett stepped out of her first screening for “ Tár,” she wanted to immediately go back and watch it again.

Sure, she might be a little biased considering she stars in the film ( and learned how to speak German, conduct an orchestra and play piano for the role ), but it’s not an uncommon sentiment either. Writer-director Todd Field’s dense, literate drama about the fall of an artistic genius in a #MeToo scandal is one that begs discussion and another viewing. As Field has said, he sees a new film every time he watches it.