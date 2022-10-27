Morgan Stanley Favors Staying Put in Canary Wharf Office After Two-Year Review

After scouring London for a potential new headquarters, Morgan Stanley will likely stay put in its existing digs.
The bank is leaning toward not exercising options to break the leases on its two current offices in Canary Wharf having spent the past two years examining a potential move, people familiar with the decision said. That would commit the bank to the east London financial district until about 2032 when one of its current leases is due to expire, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.