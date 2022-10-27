CNN Names Web Video Veteran to Oversee Digital Efforts

CNN has named Athan Stephanopoulos as its new chief digital officer, appointing a veteran of the online video business to grow its audience as the network braces for further cost-cutting.
Stephanopoulos, who will start in the new position on Nov. 14, was previously the president of NowThis, a news site aimed at younger audiences that’s owned by Vox Media. He’ll oversee editorial, product, technology and other operations, and report to CNN Chief Executive Officer Chris Licht, the company said in a statement.