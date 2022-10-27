Bankers Grill Erdogan’s Lieutenants Over Risky Build-Up of Bonds

Turkish bankers have confronted top officials over rules that saddled them with government bonds and kept rates artificially low, according to people familiar with the matter, warning of massive risks in case monetary policy becomes far less accommodative.
In a recent series of closed-door meetings with key decision makers, bank executives pressed complaints against regulatory measures that forced them to buy government debt, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions were private. Banks that don’t comply with certain conditions for commercial loans or lira deposits now need to hold additional bonds under the requirements.