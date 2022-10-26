Yankees Owner Steinbrenner Plans to Keep Boone as Manager

New York Yankees team owner Hal Steinbrenner remains steadfastly committed to retaining manager Aaron Boone despite the Yankees being swept in the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros, capping off the 13th year in a row without a World Series victory.
“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner told reporters Wednesday at the Yankees’ player development complex in Florida, according to AP. “I don’t see a change there.”