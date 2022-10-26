 Skip to content
Politics
Legal

Trump Special Master Asked to Rule on Pardons, Privilege to Speed Review

  • Joint filing from Trump, DOJ asks for rulings on five issues
  • Areas include whether pardon requests belong to Trump or US
Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald TrumpPhotographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
By

The court-ordered review of thousands of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida home by the FBI can be streamlined if five “global issues” are quickly resolved, a judge was told.

Key areas of disagreement include whether the former president had authority to convert presidential records to personal ones during and after his term, and if pardon request documents received while he was president belong to him or the government, lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department said in a joint filing Wednesday.