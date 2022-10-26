TikTok Plans To Expand London Footprint With New Office

TikTok is in talks to lease a new London office a block away from its current UK headquarters as the social media giant continues to expand rapidly despite political tensions between Britain and China.
The company, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., is negotiating a lease for the Verdant development at 150 Aldersgate Street near London’s Farringdon district, people with knowledge of the talks said. The video-sharing platform wants to rent the entire 11-story, 134,000-square-foot (12,500-square-meter) development, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.