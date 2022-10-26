SoftBank-Backed View Raises $200 Million in Convertible Notes

View Inc., a maker of so-called “smart windows” that is backed by SoftBank Group Corp., has raised $200 million in convertible notes from an investor group led by an affiliate of RXR Realty, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

RXR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Rechler is set to join the board of the Milpitas, California-based company, which is led by CEO Rao Mulpuri, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing private information. The capital raise is set to help the company toward its goal of becoming profitable, one of the people said. A transaction may be announced as soon as Thursday.