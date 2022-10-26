ServiceNow Rallies on Higher Subscription-Revenue Forecast

ServiceNow Inc., a maker of business workflow software, rallied after reporting profit that topped expectations and increased its forecast for constant currency growth, signaling that demand remains strong in a choppy economic environment.
Third-quarter earnings excluding some items were $1.97 a share, the Santa Clara, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, predicted $1.85 a share. Subscription revenue, which makes up the overwhelming majority of company sales, increased 22% to $1.74 billion in the period ended Sept. 30, in line with estimates. That growth was damped 6.5 percentage points by currency fluctuations.