Oracle Corp. is talking to banks about boosting the size of a $4.4 billion term loan it received to help fund its acquisition of Cerner Corp., which would allow it to borrow less money in the turbulent bond market for the purchase.

The size of the increase is still under discussion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. But the proceeds would refinance short-term debt used to fund the purchase of Cerner, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction.