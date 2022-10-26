Namibia Will Consider Joining OPEC If It Has Big Oil Discoveries

Namibia would consider joining the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries if recent oil discoveries by TotalEnergies SE and Shell Plc turn out to be significant, according to the African nation’s government.
The international companies each found oil offshore in February and plan to start appraisal programs to determine their size over the next few months. While the explorers have cautioned against speculation about the scale of the resources, TotalEnergies Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said last month that its discovery could be a giant.