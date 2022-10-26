Myanmar Junta Defends Air Strikes Killing 60 People at Concert

Myanmar’s junta defended its air strikes on a concert organized by an ethnic minority group that killed at least 60 people, which opponents have described as a possible war crime at a time of deepening conflict in the Southeast Asian nation.
Sunday’s aerial attack in Kachin State killed concert performers along with civilians and militia officers and is seen as one of the deadliest since the junta overthrew the civilian government in a coup last year. The strikes appeared to target a concert at a base used for military training by the armed wing of the Kachin Independence Organization, which is aligned with forces loyal to detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.