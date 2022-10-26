Singapore Central Bank Chief Urges Restraint on FX Intervention

Southeast Asia has done a “decent job” of allowing markets to absorb some shocks from an aggressive US monetary tightening while ensuring that currency weakness doesn’t spiral out of control, according to Singapore’s central bank chief.
“It goes back to striking the right balance between letting the exchange rate depreciate to absorb the shock; not to fight it, not to fight the market movements too much,” Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin.