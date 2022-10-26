French Electronic Music Pioneer Jarre Shows No Fatigue At 74

Paris (AP) -- Genes — and a dash of humility — are the secrets of longevity for one of France’s biggest music stars, Jean-Michel Jarre, the septuagenarian electronic music pioneer who’s sold over 80 million records and is still going strong.

“My vitality is probably genetic — it’s coming from my mother,” he said before a Paris concert, referring to Francette Pejot, the French Resistance member and concentration camp survivor. “She was an extraordinary woman. She was a great figure in the French Resistance. And she was always thinking forward — I mean, philosophically, socially, in day-to-day life. And I think she gave me this strength.”