Chicago Mayor Defends Public Safety Strategy in Proposed Budget

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her public safety strategy on Wednesday after city council members, residents and a watchdog group expressed concerns over police department staffing and a lack of budget transparency.
The mayor has proposed an additional $100 million for violence prevention and public safety in her $16.4 billion budget for 2023, with total public safety spending accounting for nearly half of general fund expenditures. The increase includes a 3% boost for the police department that would bring its budget to $1.94 billion. Lightfoot has said some of the police money would also go to more helicopters and updated vehicles.