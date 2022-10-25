South Korea’s Kia the Latest Automaker to Eye Exiting Russia

South Korea’s Kia Corp. sees volatility rising in Russia with the prolonged war in Ukraine, and in a worst-case scenario, may shutter its business entirely, an executive said Tuesday.
“If you ask me one negative factor for sales, I’d say volatility in Russia may accelerate next year and the automobile market itself may completely shut down for a while,” Woo-Jeong Joo, Kia’s executive vice president, said during an earnings call. “We may consider doing an after-service business only, because we basically can’t supply cars there.”