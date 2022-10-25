Saudi Utility Marafiq’s IPO Draws $53 Billion in Orders

Saudi Arabian utility Marafiq priced its initial public offering at the top of a marketed range to raise 3.36 billion riyals ($897 million) in the latest Saudi listing to attract strong demand.
Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu, as the company is formally known, priced the IPO at 46 riyals per share, according to a statement on Tuesday. The sellers -- Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Aramco and Sabic -- had offered 73.1 million shares at 41 riyals to 46 riyals apiece, valuing the company at 11.5 billion riyals.