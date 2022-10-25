Private Dealmaking Set to Rise, Widening Gap With Public Markets

Private capital investors expect to increase their volume of dealmaking globally in the coming months, widening the chasm with moribund public markets.
Two-thirds of 30 investment firms surveyed by UK investment bank Numis Securities Ltd. see an increase in the number of private companies raising capital in the next six months, according to Rachel Stott, an associate director on the bank’s growth capital solutions team. Respondents included Softbank Group Corp., Andreessen Horrowitz and General Catalyst.