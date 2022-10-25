Insurers Offer to Protect Japan Firms From Losses Due to Parental Leave

Insurers in Japan now offer products that pay out to companies if employees go on parental leave, eyeing growing demand for such services from employers grappling with the impact of more people, particularly men, taking time off.
Two of the country’s largest property and casualty insurers, Sompo Holdings Inc. and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. recently started selling such services. Companies that meet certain conditions set by the insurers are eligible for compensation related to hiring costs incurred should an employee take childcare leave, such as placing recruitment ads.