Hedge Funds Get Their First Prime Minister in UK’s Rishi Sunak

In many ways, Rishi Sunak won his new job because investors used the markets to push for change. Sunak is quite familiar with that game.
The 42-year-old incoming UK prime minister spent the bulk of his private sector days working for hedge funds, including one of the financial industry’s most prominent activist investors, known for building large stakes in companies and agitating for action to boost the stock price. Now, Sunak’s arrival is adding value to UK bond markets hoping for some calm after a wild month.