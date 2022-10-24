US Earnings Week Ahead: Apple, Microsoft, Boeing, Exxon, Biogen

Schlumberger’s rosy report Friday -- including its best profit in seven years and a boost to its full-year guidance -- supports expectations for oil giants Exxon and Chevron to continue their earnings expansion streak when they deliver results at the end of the week. Meanwhile, the technology megacap companies reporting this week will look to shake off souring sentiment on digital advertising rates, after Snap’s slowest quarterly sales growth triggered a sell off that wiped out $35 billion in market cap for social media stocks.

Even with lowered earnings estimates for the third quarter, the proportion of S&P 500 companies beating expectations two weeks into the reporting season has been mostly in line with the level at this point last quarter, but is trending below that of the prior year. Of the almost 20% of companies that have reported so far, roughly 58% posted positive surprises in both revenue and EPS, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.