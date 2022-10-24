 Skip to content
Financier Guy Hands Warns UK Risks IMF Rescue Without Brexit Renegotiation

  • Guy Hands warns UK faces increased poverty, IMF bailout
  • Financier Hands speaks on BBC Radio 4’s Today program
Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

A leading financier has warned that the UK is “on a path to be the sick man of Europe” and risks needing an IMF bailout unless the government is prepared to renegotiate the terms of its exit from the European Union.

Guy Hands, the co-founder and chair of Terra Firma Capital Partners and a long-term Conservative supporter, said on the BBC’s Today program Monday that the UK economy is “frankly doomed” unless the Conservatives pick a leader who “has the intellectual capability and the authority to renegotiate Brexit.”