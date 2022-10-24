Financier Guy Hands Warns UK Risks IMF Rescue Without Brexit Renegotiation

A leading financier has warned that the UK is “on a path to be the sick man of Europe” and risks needing an IMF bailout unless the government is prepared to renegotiate the terms of its exit from the European Union.
Guy Hands, the co-founder and chair of Terra Firma Capital Partners and a long-term Conservative supporter, said on the BBC’s Today program Monday that the UK economy is “frankly doomed” unless the Conservatives pick a leader who “has the intellectual capability and the authority to renegotiate Brexit.”