South Africa’s central bank spent years investigating Markus Jooste, the former chief executive officer of scandal-hit retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV, before moving to seize his assets last week for violating foreign exchange control rules.
“We have been at the Steinhoff investigation since 2017,” Lesetja Kganyago, the governor of the South African Reserve Bank, said in an Oct. 22 interview at a conference in the Drakensberg mountains. “We have spent a lot of money doing the investigation.”