Poll Shows Most Japanese Want BOJ Policy Review Amid Weak Yen

A poll showed more than half of Japanese want the Bank of Japan’s ultra-easy monetary policy reviewed as the yen struggles close to a three-decade low against the dollar, worsening inflation on essential imports.

In a national survey carried out Saturday and Sunday, the Mainichi newspaper found 55% of respondents said BOJ policy should be reviewed, 22% said it should not and 22% said they didn’t know. The poll comes as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has consistently said he will keep his current stance, even as inflation hits its highest levels since 1991.