Schlumberger Rebrands to SLB in Focus on Clean-Technology Shift

Schlumberger, the world’s biggest oilfield services provider, is changing its name to SLB and rebranding itself as a technology company to go after more work in the clean-energy space.

The new name, which is the same as its ticker symbol, comes after several years of planning, the Houston- and Paris-based company said Monday in a statement. SLB will continue to operate its legacy oil and natural gas business while expanding in technologies to help companies curb emissions of carbon dioxide and methane. It’s all part of an effort to serve the existing oil industry while pivoting toward the energy transition.