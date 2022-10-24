Lower Volatility Confounds Crypto Traders Used to Yo-Yo Swings

In contradiction to its usual tempestuousness, Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies have become less choppy, stupefying market-watchers who’ve long known them for their volatility.
The average spread between the past month’s peak and trough across the 10 largest digital assets has only been around 23%, according to data compiled by Bespoke Investment Group. Since late 2017, no other period has seen this level of serenity. Since the start of 2020, in fact, the average reading was in a range of over 80%, the researcher said.