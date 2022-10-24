 Skip to content
Germany Considers Earlier Start to Natural Gas Price Subsidies

  • Government mulls moving support to January from March
  • Energy industry opposes step due to technical constraints
Lights in residential buildings at twilight in Marzahn, Berlin.

Germany is considering the introduction of subsidies on natural-gas as soon as January as the country seeks to cushion costs for households and businesses amid the energy crunch.

The government is checking whether subsidized prices for consumers are possible in January, though it acknowledged there were “practical reasons” against such an early move, a spokesman said Monday. A government-appointed panel had recommended a start in March or April 2023, mainly because utilities will need some time to solve technical problems. 