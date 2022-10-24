Flair Airlines Is in Talks to Merge With Ex-Boeing CEO’s SPAC

Flair Airlines Ltd., a low-cost Canadian airline, is in talks to go public through a merger with New Vista Acquisition Corp., a blank check-firm backed by a former Boeing Co. chief executive officer, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New Vista may seek to raise additional financing to support a transaction, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity in order to discuss private information. The special purpose acquisition company is led by Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing’s CEO from 2015 to 2019.