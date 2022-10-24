China’s Richest Lose $9 Billion in Selloff After Xi’s Reshuffle

The richest tycoons doing business in China have lost more than $9 billion in the market selloff that followed Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on the government.
Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma and the nation’s wealthiest person, Zhong Shanshan, each lost more than $2 billion on Monday as shares of their companies tumbled after the Communist Party’s leadership reshuffle, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Jack Ma, Baidu Inc.’s Robin Li and JD.com Inc.’s Richard Liu aren’t included as their firms’ primary listings are in the US, though the stocks are falling in premarket trading.