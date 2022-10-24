Abu Dhabi Consortium Weighs Bid for GEMS Education Stake

A consortium of Abu Dhabi state-backed entities is weighing an offer for a stake in Dubai-based GEMS Education, one of the world’s largest private school operators, people familiar with the matter said.
Wealth fund ADQ and real estate developer Aldar Properties PJSC are among those exploring a joint bid for part of private equity-backed GEMS, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Aldar, which is backed by the Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., already manages a schools business called Aldar Education.