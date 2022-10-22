Johnson Would Be ‘Distracted’ by Partygate Probe If PM Again, Raab Says

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine "Bloomberg Businessweek".
Biotechnologies that have been developing in the wings are now being brought forward to potentially reverse the damage already done to the planet's biodiversity. Meet the scientist behind de-extinction.
ICICI Bank’s Profit Tops Estimates Helped by Growth in Loans
China Party List Shows Value of Local Governments, Analysts Say
Hungary Targets 1% Economic Growth in 2023, Minister Says
Kishida Says Japan Is Monitoring FX Moves With High Vigilance
Charting the Global Economy: UK Recession Awaits Truss Successor
Wall Street Warns of Trouble Brewing in Auto Loans as Prices Dip
Mattel to Pay $3.5 Million SEC Fine Over Financial Misstatements
‘Wellness Month’ at Twitter Turns Frantic as Musk Deal Looms
Apple’s Industrial Design Chief Hankey to Leave Three Years After Ive
Siris Capital Set to Close California Office After Lack of Deals
Hungary to Ratify NATO Expansion by Mid-December, Minister Says
Ethiopians Protest Against Outsiders Amid Tigray Conflict
Invitation Homes Seeks $1 Billion to Cash In on Housing Slowdown
Tanking? Panthers Positioned for No. 1 Pick After CMC Trade
Guardians Manager Terry Francona Returning to Team in 2023
Xi Will Need All His Men to Realize His China Dream
Are the Tories Intent on Appearing Ungovernable?
Michelin's Stars for Istanbul Are Late But Welcome
Female Bosses Face a New Bias: Employees Refusing to Work Overtime
The Private Jet That Took 100 Russians Away From Putin’s War
Europe’s Most Valuable Tech Company Tries to Avoid the Chip War
Women Fill 8.8% of China’s Top Body as Xi’s Patriarchy Rolls On
East Iran City, Scene of Bloody Crackdown, Sees New Protests
‘Serious’ Mississippi River Woes Prompts Limits in Key US Port
This Chinese Province Has More EV Chargers Than All of the US
Snap’s Latest Cut: Its San Francisco Office
Local Leaders Will Advise States on Road Safety Under New US Plan
Low-Key Mayor Floats Fix for World's Biggest Housing Bubble
How it Started… How it’s Going: 100 Episodes of ‘Bloomberg Crypto’
Hiring for the Metaverse: What Minding the Virtual Store Entails
Why Are Crypto Companies Contributing To Super PACs?
Boris Johnson would be "distracted" by the Commons partygate probe if he were to become prime minister again, a former ally has said.