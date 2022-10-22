Bond Market Sees No End to Worst Turbulence Since Credit Crash

For bond traders, the upward drift of Treasury yields hasn’t been that hard to predict. It’s the short-term swings that are vexing.
The world’s largest bond market is being whipsawed by its longest stretch of sustained volatility since the onset of the financial crisis in 2007, marking a stark break with the stability seen during the long era of historically low interest rates. And the uncertainty that’s driving it doesn’t appear set to fade anytime soon: inflation is still running at a four-decade high, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates aggressively, and Wall Street is struggling to gauge how well a still-resilient economy will hold up.