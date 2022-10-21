Ted Danson Wants Less Offshore Oil Drilling and More Fish in the Sea

Actor Ted Danson is best known for his work in TV shows like Cheers, The Good Place and CSI. But Danson has also been an environmental advocate for decades; he sits on the board of Oceana, a global ocean-conservation group. He sat down with Bloomberg to explain why he’s passionate about protecting marine life before resuming his annual role as host of Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party on October 22 in Laguna Beach, California. — As told to Leslie Kaufman

I grew up in Tucson, Arizona, but we would visit my cousins in Pasadena and then drive down to Laguna or La Jolla del Mar and rent a little summer cottage. Coming from the desert to the ocean — I was four or five at time — I fell in love with the ocean, even back then.