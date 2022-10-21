Masimo Investor Politan Sues to Block Activist Rule Changes

The activist investor pushing for board seats at Masimo Corp. has filed a lawsuit to reverse what it called a series of “draconian” measures adopted by the medical device company.
Politan Capital Management, which owns an 8.9% stake in Masimo, contends those measures are a deterrent to nominating directors and could more broadly chill shareholder activism if others follow suit. Politan is asking a Delaware Chancery Court judge to throw out amendments to Masimo’s bylaws adopted last month, along with some change-of-control provisions.