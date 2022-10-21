Deutsche Bank Pledges to Cut Emissions From Loans to Oil and Gas

Deutsche Bank AG has given its clearest indication yet of how it plans to deliver on the commitment it made last year to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050.
Germany’s biggest bank said in a statement Friday that it will “significantly” reduce its so-called Scope 3 emissions, which are also known as financed emissions, by 2030 and announced a set of emissions reductions targets for its 250 billion-euro ($244 billion) corporate loan book. The bank said it “aims to support a progressive and orderly phasing out of fossil-fuel usage, while incentivizing the financing of lower carbon-intensity technologies and clients with credible transition plans.”