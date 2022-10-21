Daughters of Jayson Williams Denounce His St. John's HOF Nod

Jayson Williams is handcuffed after he was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday Feb. 23, 2010, at State Superior Court , in Somerville, N.J., for fatally shooting a hired driver in 2002. The teenage daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Tryumph and Whizdom Williams both wrote open letters they sent Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, to The Associated Press, and also planned to send to St. John’s, that said the school should be ashamed for his induction into the class during Saturday’s homecoming weekend. (AP Photo/Kathy Johnson, Pool, File)